Fights on Tap: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa among 22 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

Fight week is here, ladies and gentlemen! UFC 274 goes down on Saturday night, but before we get to those fights, let’s take a look at what else is ahead of on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 22 fights this week, and a clash between No. 1 and No. 3 in the heavyweight division has been set for a rumored event in France.

Dana White said he would ‘definitely’ hold an event in France this year, and the UFC president has reportedly followed through on that promise. The UFC wanted to go to France since mixed martial arts was legalized in the country over two years ago, and who better to spearhead the inaugural event than one of the promotion’s French stars? That’s right, former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane has been tapped to headline against fellow contender Tai Tuivasa.

Gane returns for the first time since losing a unanimous decision to current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 this past January. The previously undefeated fighter was on quite a tear before that loss, defeating notable names in the division such as Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Volkov and Derrick Lewis. Tuivasa is on a five-fight win streak, including ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded knockouts of Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai and the aforementioned Lewis.

UFC 274 — May 7

André Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — May 14

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick — lightweight*

* Johnson vs. Patrick was already finalized, but shifted from UFC 274 to UFC Vegas 54

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario — flyweight*

* Taira vs. Candelario was already finalized, but shifted from UFC Vegas 53 to UFC Vegas 54

UFC Fight Night — June 4

Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva — lightweight

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov — light heavyweight

UFC 275 — June 11

Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia Jr. — lightweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev — welterweight

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao — featherweight

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — June 18

Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means — welterweight

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett — featherweight

UFC Fight Night — June 25

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden — flyweight*

* Buys vs. Durden was already finalized, but shifted from UFC on ESPN+ 66 to UFC on ESPN+ 67

UFC 276 — July 2

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber — women’s flyweight

UFC Fight Night — July 9

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade — bantamweight

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan — middleweight

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jamie Pickett — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — July 16

Herbert Burns vs. Khusein Askhabov — featherweight

UFC London — July 23

Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson — light heavyweight

Jack Hermansson vs. Darren Till — middleweight

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall — heavyweight

UFC 277 — July 30

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich — heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — September 3

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa — heavyweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 282 — June 24

Aaron Jeffrey vs. Fabio Aguiar — middleweight

Bellator Paris — May 6

Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary — catchweight (160 lbs.)

Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart — middleweight

Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi — light heavyweight

Bellator London — May 13

Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giácomo — welterweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 3 (2022 Regular Season) — May 6

Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal — welterweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 139 — June 10

Erick Sanchez vs. Max Rohskopf — lightweight

Cage Warriors 140 — June 25

Paddy McCorry vs. Jordan O’Neill — middleweight

Andy Young vs. Scott Malone — flyweight

Adam Shelley vs. James Power — lightweight

Henry Padipe vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. — welterweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 70 — May 28

Radosław Paczuski vs. Jason Wilnis — middleweight