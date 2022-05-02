Fights on Tap: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa among 22 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
Fight week is here, ladies and gentlemen! UFC 274 goes down on Saturday night, but before we get to those fights, let’s take a look at what else is ahead of on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized 22 fights this week, and a clash between No. 1 and No. 3 in the heavyweight division has been set for a rumored event in France.
Dana White said he would ‘definitely’ hold an event in France this year, and the UFC president has reportedly followed through on that promise. The UFC wanted to go to France since mixed martial arts was legalized in the country over two years ago, and who better to spearhead the inaugural event than one of the promotion’s French stars? That’s right, former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane has been tapped to headline against fellow contender Tai Tuivasa.
Gane returns for the first time since losing a unanimous decision to current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 this past January. The previously undefeated fighter was on quite a tear before that loss, defeating notable names in the division such as Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Volkov and Derrick Lewis. Tuivasa is on a five-fight win streak, including ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded knockouts of Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai and the aforementioned Lewis.
UFC 274 — May 7
André Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp — welterweight
UFC Fight Night — May 14
Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick — lightweight*
*Johnson vs. Patrick was already finalized, but shifted from UFC 274 to UFC Vegas 54
Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario — flyweight*
* Taira vs. Candelario was already finalized, but shifted from UFC Vegas 53 to UFC Vegas 54
UFC Fight Night — June 4
Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva — lightweight
Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov — light heavyweight
UFC 275 — June 11
Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia Jr. — lightweight
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev — welterweight
Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao — featherweight
Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — June 18
Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means — welterweight
Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett — featherweight
UFC Fight Night — June 25
JP Buys vs. Cody Durden — flyweight*
* Buys vs. Durden was already finalized, but shifted from UFC on ESPN+ 66 to UFC on ESPN+ 67
UFC 276 — July 2
Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber — women’s flyweight
UFC Fight Night — July 9
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade — bantamweight
Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan — middleweight
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jamie Pickett — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — July 16
Herbert Burns vs. Khusein Askhabov — featherweight
UFC London — July 23
Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson — light heavyweight
Jack Hermansson vs. Darren Till — middleweight
Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall — heavyweight
UFC 277 — July 30
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich — heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — September 3
Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa — heavyweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 282 — June 24
Aaron Jeffrey vs. Fabio Aguiar — middleweight
Bellator Paris — May 6
Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary — catchweight (160 lbs.)
Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart — middleweight
Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi — light heavyweight
Bellator London — May 13
Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giácomo — welterweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL 3 (2022 Regular Season) — May 6
Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal — welterweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 139 — June 10
Erick Sanchez vs. Max Rohskopf — lightweight
Cage Warriors 140 — June 25
Paddy McCorry vs. Jordan O’Neill — middleweight
Andy Young vs. Scott Malone — flyweight
Adam Shelley vs. James Power — lightweight
Henry Padipe vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. — welterweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 70 — May 28
Radosław Paczuski vs. Jason Wilnis — middleweight
Loading comments...