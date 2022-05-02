UFC 274 Picks & UFC Vegas 53 Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 53: FONT VS VERA REACTIONS — 3:16

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts were: Font vs Vera, Brito & Figueiredo...

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 53: ‘FONT VS VERA’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. APR 30

At 3:34 — 11. 135lbs: Marlon Vera (21-7) DEF. Rob Font (19-6) — via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

At 8:55 — 10. 265lbs: Andrei Arlovski (34-20) DEF. Jake Collier (13-7) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

At 10:41 — 9. 145lbs: Joanderson Brito (13-3) DEF. Andre Fili (21-9) — via TKO (strikes) at 0:41 of round one

At 12:14 — 8. 155lbs: Grant Dawson (18-1) DEF. Jared Gordon (18-5) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:11 of round three

At 14:00 — 7. 145lbs: Darren Elkins (27-10) DEF. Tristan Connelly (14-8) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 15:25 — 6. 185lbs: Krzysztof Jotko (24-5) DEF. Gerald Meerschaert (34-15) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 17:18 — 5. 265lbs: Alexandr Romanov (16-0) DEF. Chase Sherman (15-10) — via submission (Americana) at 2:11 of round one

At 19:44 — 4. 125lbs: Francisco Figueiredo (13-4) DEF. Daniel de Silva (11-3) — via submission (kneebar) at 1:18 of round one

At 22:48 — 3. 170lbs: Gabe Green (11-3) DEF. Yohan Lainesse (8-1) — via KO/TKO (strikes) at 4:02 of round two

At 23:23 — 2. 155lbs: Natan Levy (7-1) DEF. Mike Breeden (10-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

At 25:20 — 1. 125lbs: Shanna Young (8-4) DEF. Gina Mazany (7-6) — via KO/TKO (Punches & Elbows from Back Mount, aka: strikes) at 3:11 of round two

Related UFC Vegas 53 preliminary card opener scratched due to illness

UFC 274: OLIVEIRA VS GAETHJE PICKS — 27:35

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC 274 PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ PPV event will take place from the Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona, this Saturday, May 7th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. MAY 7 — 10PM/7PM ETPT (10 Cares)

15. UFC Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (32-8) vs. Justin Gaethje (23-3) — At 45:05, 3 Cares (But Split)

14. UFC Strawweight Championship: Rose Namajunas (11-4) vs. Carla Esparza (18-6) — At 41:24, 3 Cares

13. 155lbs: Michael Chandler (22-7) vs. Tony Ferguson (25-6) — At 39:59, 3 Cares

12. 205lbs: Ovince St. Preux (25-16) vs. Mauricio Rua (27-12) — At 39:15

11. 155lbs: Donald Cerrone (36-16) vs. Joe Lauzon (28-15) — At 38:10, 1 Care (Stephie)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8PM/5PM ETPT (8 Cares)

10. 170lbs: Randy Brown (14-4) vs. Khaos Williams (13-2) — At 36:01, 3 Cares (But Split)

9. 145lbs: Macy Chiasson (7-2) vs. Norma Dumont (7-1) — At 34:52, 1 Care (John)

8. 125lbs: Brandon Royval (13-6) vs. Matt Schnell (15-6) — At 33:42, 3 Cares

7. 265lbs: Blagoy Ivanov (18-4) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (19-7) — At 32:24, 1 Care (Eugene)

6. 170lbs: Francisco Trinaldo (27-8) vs. Danny Roberts (18-5) — At 31:35

ESPN+/UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS | 5:30PM/2:30PM ETPT (0 Cares)

5. 125lbs: Tracy Cortez (9-1) vs. Melissa Gato (8-0) — At 30:45

4. 125lbs: Kleydson Rodrigues (7-1) vs. CJ Vergara (9-3) — At 30:21

3. 115lbs: Lupita Godinez (7-2) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (14-2) — At 29:34

2. 135lbs: Journey Newson (9-3) vs. Fernie Garcia (10-1) — At 29:02

1. 170lbs: Andre Fialho (15-4) vs. Cameron VanCamp (15-5) — At 28:24

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @MookieNCrookie AND @LevelChangePod.

For all your Odds and Betting information, be sure to visit the DraftKings SportsBook prior to every MMA event.

If you would like to catch the show with our all new enhanced graphics accompanying their commentary on our BE Presents YouTube Channel, join the gang right here:

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.