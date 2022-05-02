Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson re-booked for UFC London

Darren Till is getting a fight in front of his home fans.

Following an initial report from MMANytt.se, MMA Junkie confirmed that the No. 8 ranked former UFC welterweight title challenger will take on No. 7 ranked Jack Hermansson on July 23rd at The O2 Arena in London. This matchup was originally booked for December 2020 before Till withdrew with an injury.

Till (18-4-1) has just one win over his last five fights, a split decision over Kelvin Gastelum in his return to middleweight in 2019. He’s coming off a submission loss to Derek Brunson last August, and preceding that was a close five-round decision defeat to former champion Robert Whittaker. The last time Till fought in London, he started brilliantly but was ultimately KO’d by Jorge Masvidal in March 2019.

Hermansson (22-7) dropped a split decision to Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 47 in February. His preceding bout was a unanimous decision triumph over prospect Edmen Shahbazyan. When Till was unable to fight in their planned main event, he ended up facing Marvin Vettori and lost by decision. Jack’s two best wins are a five-round decision over Jacare Souza and a lightning quick heel hook of Kelvin Gastelum.

UFC London is headlined by a heavyweight fight between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.