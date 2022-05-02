Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes headlines UFC’s July return to London

The UFC is making up for lost time to its United Kingdom fanbase.

MMA Fighting reports that No. 6 rated heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall will headline the promotion’s return to London against No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes on July 23rd. It’s the UFC’s second trip to London after (for obvious reasons) not going to the English capital in 2020 or 2021.

Aspinall (12-2) is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC, with all but one of his wins coming in the opening round. His most impressive win to date came in his last outing, a first-round submission of former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov in the last UFC London main event back in March. He also holds wins over Andrei Arlovski, Sergei Spivac, Alan Baudot, and Jake Collier.

Blaydes (16-3, 1 NC) has won two straight since his brutal KO loss to Derrick Lewis. The standout wrestler won a lackluster decision over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266, followed by a spectacular knockout of Chris Daukaus early in Round 2 of their UFC Columbus main event. Only Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou have ever been ‘Razor’ Blaydes.

Between this and the recent news that Ciryl Gane will take on Tai Tuivasa in the UFC’s Partis debut, the summer is shaping up to be a massive one for the top contenders at heavyweight.