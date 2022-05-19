Share All sharing options for: UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira, set for Saturday, May 21st in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a women’s bantamweight bout between former champion Holly Holm and Brazilian contender Ketlen Vieira. In the co-main event, welterweight strikers collide as Argentina’s Santiago Ponzinibbio battles Brazil’s Michel Pereira.

The main card streams live on ESPN+ at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, with the prelims on the same network at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT.