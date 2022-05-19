Report: Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann targeted for UFC’s August 13th card

An important women’s bantamweight matchup is slated for a mid-August UFC event.

All Access MMA reports that Aspen Ladd and former title challenger Sara McMann are set up for a Fight Night showdown on August 13th. No location or venue has been announced as of yet. This fight was originally booked for June 2020, but Ladd suffered ACL and MCL tears and obviously had to withdraw from the card.

Ladd (9-3) is on a two-fight losing streak, having dropped a five-round decision at featherweight to Norma Dumont before losing a three-round decision back down at bantamweight to Raquel Pennington at UFC 273. After surging ahead to an 8-0 start in her MMA career, with notable wins over Tonya Evinger and Sijara Eubanks, Ladd has lost three out of four and has had multiple issues with her weight cutting.

McMann (13-6) returned to the Octagon after a 14-month absence and pulled off a unanimous decision win over Karol Rosa at UFC Columbus. The Olympic silver medalist wrestler had previously lost by third-round submission to current women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena, and preceding that was a dominant decision win over Lina Lansberg.

Current rankings have Ladd at No. 7 and McMann at No. 8.

No main event has been linked to this card, but a middleweight bout between Gerald Meerschaert and Bruno Silva is also lined up for this show.