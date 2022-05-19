Russian MMA fighter detained for extorting minor

A Russian MMA fighter was arrested in Moscow for allegedly extorting a minor.

As reported by Izvestia.ru, Askhab Magomedov allegely extorted 600 thousand rubles from an unnamed teenager, threatening the minor with violence and blackmail. The minor payed a portion of the demanded sum in October 2021.

However, after the minor’s mother reported the incident to the police, Magomedov was arrested at a hotel on the outskirts of Moscow. Police also arrested streamer Nekglai, who was also staying in the room with Magomedov.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

“Thanks to the joint work of investigators of the capital’s Investigative Committee and employees of the criminal investigation department of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow, with the power support of SOBR “Capital” of the State Institution of Rosgvardia in Moscow, two defendants of 1989 and 1999 years of birth were detained. Searches were carried out at their place of residence,” said Yulia Ivanova, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Magomedov faces up to seven years in prison, if convicted.

It is worth noting that this is not Magomedov’s first encounter with law enforcement. The fighter was previously detained for fighting with security at a parking lot after he drove through a fence.