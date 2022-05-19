Wladimir Klitschko considered calling out Tyson Fury for one ‘last dance’

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Wladimir Klitschko planned to challenge Tyson Fury in a bid to become the oldest heavyweight champion at age 46.

Speaking with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Klitschko admitted that he considered calling Fury out on social media for one “last dance.”

“I was thinking I should tweet Tyson Fury - ‘Last dance?’ Since he wants to retire and we were supposed to have this rematch. I didn’t do it because my mind was in a totally different world.”

Following Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24, Klitschko signed up for the Kyiv Territorial Defense Brigade, a reserve component, alongside fellow boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko. The former champion, whose brother Vitali serves as the mayor of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, has since focused on defending his homeland.

"I should just take Tyson Fury and tweet 'last dance?"



Allow us to do the honours for you, Wladimir.



Up for one last fight, Tyson?@Klitschko | @Tyson_Fury | @piersmorgan | #piersmorganuncensored pic.twitter.com/lypBKa0vLp — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 17, 2022

Under different circumstances, Klitschko would have aimed to avenge his defeat to Fury, which cost him the unified titles in 2015. It was the penultimate fight of the Ukrainian legend’s career, which ended two years later when Klitschko suffered a TKO loss to Anthony Joshua.

Fury has since announced plans to retire after defeating Dillian Whyte last month. And while Klitschko wished the “Gypsy King” well in his retirement, he admitted that the rematch is something that still matters to him.

“This is where my passion is.”