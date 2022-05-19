It’s not at all the worst card the UFC has ever put together, but UFC Vegas 55 has the feel of a card that won’t be among the promotion’s highlights for 2022. Mostly that’s down to Holly Holm’s reputation as a controlled, consistent, low damage fighter. Opponents that don’t have a clear striking advantage over her, have found her very tough to deal with. It’s on Ketlen Vieira to prove she can change the narrative. Otherwise, Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira should be a lot of fun, and a lot of the rest of the card is fine.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 55 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira — At 2:26, Odds 17:45, Picks, Both: Holm

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira — At 19:17, Odds 33:24, Picks, Both: Ponzinibbio

Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic — At 33:41, Odds 45:45, Picks, Both: Todorovic

Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci — At 47:06, Odds 50:31, Picks, Both: Ricci

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park — At 50:45, Odds 1:01:38, Picks, Both: Park

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amadovski — At 0:59, Odds 14:18, Picks, Both: Holmes

Parker Porter vs. Jailton Almeida — At 16:30, Odds 27:33, Picks, Both: Almeida

Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic — At 27:49, Odds 34:20, Picks, Both: Morales

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales — At 34:33, Odds 42:56, Picks, Zane: Martinez, Connor: Morales

Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares — At 43:59, Odds 46:50, Picks, Both: Colares

Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes — At 49:13, Odds 58:13, Picks, Both: Hughes

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakic — Zane went 6/11, while Connor went 5/11. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 590/918 and Connor is now 561/918. Reference: Vivi Picks Stats.pdf

