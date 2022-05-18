UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier fight card

The UFC’s big International Fight Week pay-per-view is set for July 2nd, and a host of fights have been officially announced or linked to this event over the past couple of weeks. Headlining UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is a middleweight title fight between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier, who’s done a remarkable job going from a former heavyweight all the way to his first title shot at middleweight.

In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski once again takes on Max Holloway for the featherweight belt. Volkanovski took the strap from Holloway in 2019, won a close rematch in 2020, and now we get the trilogy in the summer of 2022.

This is a deep card as you might expect, with notable non-title action including middleweight contender Sean Strickland against kickboxing star Alex Pereira, bantamweight sensation Sean O’Malley versus veteran Pedro Munhoz, former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler against Bryan Barberena, ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate’s drop to flyweight against recent title challenger Lauren Murphy, and lightweight prospect Jalin Turner versus City Kickboxing’s Brad Riddell.

Here is what’s currently on tap for UFC 276. Please note that this is not an official bout order outside of the title fights:

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Dricus du Plessis vs. Brad Tavares

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

Jalin Turner vs. Brad Riddell