Dustin Poirier says coach has warned him against accepting Colby Covington fight

There are no boundaries when it comes to controversial welterweight Colby Covington.

That’s why American Top Team (ATT) coach Mike Brown has advised Dustin Poirier against fighting Covington on July 30th. Not because Poirier isn’t capable of beating Covington but rather because ‘The Diamond’ would have to endure at least two months of trash talk from ‘Chaos’ in the lead-up to UFC 277.

And, judging by Covington’s previous comments, things would get personal. Perhaps too personal.

“Mike Brown called me the other day and was like, ‘DP, if you take that fight, it’s gonna be two months of that, of them talking about your family and making this stuff up. I don’t know if you want to put your wife and daughter through that,’ but I’ve already hit pull on the tweet,” Poirier told Ariel Helwani during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t MMA News).

The Tweet which Poirier is referring to, of course, is this one:

.@ColbyCovMMA July 30th i accept — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

Somewhat surprisingly Covington has not yet responded to the aforementioned Tweet but that could be because the two-time UFC title challenger is currently pressing charges against Jorge Masvidal after allegedly being attacked on the street.

Covington last fought at UFC 272 where he defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision. Poirier, on the other hand, is looking to bounce from his stoppage loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 which saw the Louisianan succumb to a rear-naked choke in round two.