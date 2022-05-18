‘Somebody’s gonna get sparked out’ — Dustin Poirier open to scrap with Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier might not be sold on Michael Chandler, but ‘The Diamond’ wouldn’t say no to a fight with him.

Poirier pointed out that, since Chandler made his UFC debut last year, ‘Iron Mike’ has yet to beat a fighter coming off a win which is why Poirier admits he originally snubbed the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and wasn’t interested in fighting him.

But Poirier desperately wants to get back in the Octagon, and if Chandler is available, ‘let’s go’.

“He’s (Michael Chandler) never beaten anybody coming off a win in the UFC,” Poirier said of Chandler during an appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t Low Kick MMA). “He’s been dropped in his last three fights. He’s never beat somebody coming off a win. What are Dan Hooker’s last five fights, and what are Tony Ferguson’s last five fights? The two guys he beat in the UFC. What are their records in their last fights?”

“I’m not talking trash, I’m stating facts,” he added. “It’s whatever, bro. I’ll fight him, too. I don’t care anymore. Just book me something. Somebody’s gonna get sparked out, let’s go.”

Poirier, who is looking to bounce back from his 2021 title defeat to Charles Oliveira, has also called out Colby Covington. And, judging by Chandler’s recent comments, the American Top Team product may want to focus his attention on that fight instead.

.@ColbyCovMMA July 30th i accept — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

Poirier is currently #2 in the UFC lightweight rankings and #7 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings. He is widely considered one of the greatest fighters to never have won a UFC championship.