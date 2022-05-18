Georges St-Pierre says ‘the sky is the limit’ for UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett

Georges St-Pierre believes UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett is a star in the making.

Having met Pimblett during a recent trip to Manchester, England, St-Pierre understands why the Liverpudlian is already one of the most talked-about and hyped fighters in the UFC despite having just two fights in the promotion.

“I met him (Paddy Pimblett) briefly in England, in Manchester – he’s very charismatic,” St-Pierre said during a recent appearance on the Patrick Bet-David podcast (h/t Low Kick MMA). “He’s good – to be successful in this business of fighting, you need to be skilled, but more in that, you need to be charismatic. And in order to be charismatic, a lot of guys feel that they need to trash talk, to imitate Conor McGregor.”

“You don’t have to do that,” he added. “I sold a lot of pay-per-views because I was authentic and who I am, and I think Paddy ‘The Baddy’ is authentic. I think he is a very charismatic guy, he’s got a weird style, I really enjoy watching him fight. And I think he’s gonna be even more of a big draw, I think that the sky is the limit for him.”

Paddy (18-3 MMA) is 2-0 in the UFC since making his promotional debut last year, notching back-to-back stoppage victories over Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas, finishing both fighters in the first round.

Pimblett is expected to return to the Octagon for the upcoming UFC London card in July, although no opponent has been finalized.

After that, the 27-year-old will look to renegotiate a new contract with the UFC as he is currently making more money outside of the organization.