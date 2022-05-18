Russian promotion books fight between neo-Nazi and convicted rapist

A Russian boxing promotion has booked a fight between neo-Nazi ex-con Vyacheslav Datsik and convicted rapist Alexander Emelianenko.

The news was first reported by Emelianenko, who posted a video of himself and Datsik signing their contracts on Telegram. The fight is scheduled to take place in September under the Hardcore Boxing banner.

Best known for his KO victory against former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski, Datsik has a lengthy criminal history that includes assault, robbery, murder threats, raiding brothels to humiliate sex workers, and escaping from a psychiatric unit.

Datsik’s pivot to crime began in 2007 when he embarked on a series of armed robberies of phone shops in St. Petersburg. He avoided criminal charges after being diagnosed with schizophrenia but was placed in a high-security mental institution.

In 2010, he was transferred to a low-security psychiatric clinic, which he promptly escaped from after tearing a hole in the fence. He then illegally crossed the border into Norway and turned himself over to the Norwegian authorities and asked for political asylum. He was denied asylum—Datsik had reportedly arrived in Norway covered neo-Nazi symbols, handed in a loaded handgun, and declared himself “not a nationalist but a racist”—and was deported back to Russia.

Norway’s decision to deny Datsik political asylum was rooted in the fighter’s role in the Slavic Union, a Russian neo-Nazi organization that was later banned following charges that the group promotes ideas similar to the ideology of “Nazi Germany.” Datsik was one of the extremist group’s most prominent members and had been known to propagate Nazi symbolism in the past.

Then in 2016, Datsik declared a “war on prostitutes” and broke into a brothel, where he assaulted the sex workers and forced them to walk naked through the streets of St Petersburg. Datsik filmed the entire incident, entering each of the private rooms, attacking the sex workers and tearing off blankets they used to protect their identities.

”F***ing whores,” Datsik yelled into the camera during the raid. “They infect the last white men of our nation with HIV. The whole country will watch you, whores. As for the pimps, we will wring their necks. If you know where a whorehouse is, call the police and tell the police to file them all.”

Datsik was later detained and sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison. Upon his release, he reinvented himself as a freakshow boxer.

As for Emelianenko, the former PRIDE fighter was convicted in 2015 of sexual assault, kidnapping by withholding a passport, and the forced use of “narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances” on 27-year-old Polina Stepanova. Emelianenko allegedly stole his housekeeper’s passport from her purse while she was cleaning the house and extorted her for sexual favours, while forcing her to consume narcotics.

Emelianenko was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison but was released on parole after serving just 18 months of his sentence.