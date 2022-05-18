Jack Shore vs. Ricky Simón added to upcoming UFC event in July

Jack Shore is getting a step up in competition.

The undefeated bantamweight is expected to share the Octagon with Ricky Simón at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for July 16, with a soon-to-be-determined location and venue. Alex Behunin of Cageside Press was first to report the fight, which was then confirmed by Iridium Sports Agency — the management firm of Simón.

Shore joined the UFC over three years ago and has rattled off five consecutive wins. The former Cage Warriors champion recently earned a unanimous decision over Timur Valiev in an impressive performance at UFC London this past March. The win catapulted him up the official rankings, where he now occupies the No. 14 spot.

Ranked just two spots above him is Simón, who has rebounded nicely from consecutive defeats to Uriah Faber and Rob Font at UFC on ESPN+ 13 and UFC on ESPN 7, respectively. The Team Oyama product enters the fight on a four-fight win streak that includes a second-round knockout of a divisional staple in Raphael Assunção at UFC Vegas 45 last December.

There is no headliner announced for the UFC Fight Night, but it is rumored that a featherweight fight between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez could fit the bill. Other fights that have been announced for the event are Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez, Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos and Billy Quarantillo vs. Bill Algeo.

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for updates on the event as they become available in the coming weeks.