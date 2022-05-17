UFC fighter rankings: Jon Jones still falling down the pound-for-pound list

UFC Vegas 54 featured some good action, but as usual with these Apex events, there wasn’t a lot of rankings drama. The main event ended abruptly with Aleksandar Rakic’s injury, allowing Jan Blachowicz to stay as the number one contender at 205. Ryan Spann impressed with a quick win over Ian Cutelaba, and in the featured prelim, Viviane Araujo picked up an important victory to keep her ascent at women’s flyweight alive.

The one perplexing thing this week is Jon Jones’ status on the pound-for-pound list. Despite not fighting in over two years he’s still sticking around on it - but he’s fallen down again, to number ten this time. The lowest spot I can ever remember being in when he wasn’t suspended.

Anyway, here’s a look at all the changes this week

Men’s P4P - Jones falls from a tie for nine with Aljamain Sterling to take over ten on his own.

Heavyweight - No changes.

Light Heavyweight - Spann is up to 12, dropping Johnny Walker to 13.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - Gregor Gillespie has been taken out of the rankings due to inactivity, so this allowed the second half of the list to move up. Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Rafael Fiziev, and Arman Tsarukyan are up one each to eight through eleven respectively. Mateusz Gamrot is up two to 12. Brad Riddell is up one to 14. Diego Ferreira re-enters the list at 15.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - Jack Shore rise one to 14. Raphael Assuncao is back in at 15.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - Viviane Araujo rises one to seven. This pushes Jessica Maia to eight. Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo flip-flop the 12 and 13 spots.

Women’s Strawweight - Jessica Andrade drops from a tie for five down to six.