Jalin Turner vs. Brad Riddell added to UFC 276 lineup

One of the UFC’s top prospects at 155 lbs is getting a ranked opponent for his next matchup.

Iridium Sports revealed on Monday that their client, Jalin Turner, will take on City Kickboxing standout Brad Riddell at UFC 276 on July 2nd. Riddell is currently No. 14 in the UFC rankings, giving Turner a huge opportunity to establish himself as a contender.

Standing a towering 6’3”, Turner (12-5) is on a four-fight winning streak after starting his UFC career 1-2. He’s coming off his most impressive performance to date at UFC 272 in March, when the 26-year-old took apart Jamie Mullarkey by second-round TKO. All of Turner’s victories have come inside the distance, including submissions of Uros Medic and Brok Weaver, and TKOs over Callan Potter and Joshua Culibao inside the Octagon.

Riddell (10-2) will look to get back on the winning track after he suffered a brutal wheel kick KO loss to Rafael Fiziev last December. The New Zealand native had won his first four UFC fights, including a Fight of the Night decision over Drew Dober at UFC 263 last June. While Turner has only ever won by stoppage in his entire career, all of Riddell’s UFC wins have gone to the scorecards.

UFC 276 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to cap off International Fight Week. The main event is a middleweight championship bout between titleholder Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski puts his featherweight title on the line in his trilogy meeting with former champ Max Holloway.