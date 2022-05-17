Mookie & Crookie Show 166: New UFC fight announcements, weekend rewind

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. We provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
EPISODE 166
Weekend review: Rakic’s knee explodes, Andrea Lee swaps out one bigot for another, Scott Coker pissed at MVP-Storley scoring - 5:27
Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green booked for UFC 276 - 22:57
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/5/14/23072728/ufc-276-adds-jim-miller-vs-bobby-green-mma-news
Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal targeted for August - 28:48
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/5/12/23069160/vicente-luque-vs-geoff-neal-planned-august-ufc-card-fight-night-welterweights-mma-news
OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 34:37
Jermell Charlo dusts Brian Castano
https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing/status/1525690885262176256
Photographer saves KO’d boxer from having even nastier fall out of the ring
https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1525853509786013696
Evan Holyfield gets KTFO as a -10000 favorite
https://twitter.com/FiteTV/status/1525632735309664265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, and our show account Mookie & Crookie Show. If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.
Loading comments...