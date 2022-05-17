Mookie & Crookie Show 166: New UFC fight announcements, weekend rewind

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. We provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 166

Weekend review: Rakic’s knee explodes, Andrea Lee swaps out one bigot for another, Scott Coker pissed at MVP-Storley scoring - 5:27

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green booked for UFC 276 - 22:57

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/5/14/23072728/ufc-276-adds-jim-miller-vs-bobby-green-mma-news

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal targeted for August - 28:48

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/5/12/23069160/vicente-luque-vs-geoff-neal-planned-august-ufc-card-fight-night-welterweights-mma-news

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 34:37

Jermell Charlo dusts Brian Castano

https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing/status/1525690885262176256

Photographer saves KO’d boxer from having even nastier fall out of the ring

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1525853509786013696

Evan Holyfield gets KTFO as a -10000 favorite

https://twitter.com/FiteTV/status/1525632735309664265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

