Fights on Tap: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2 among 20 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
Happy Monday, everyone! We were kept busy with a few events, including Invicta FC 47, Bellator 281 and UFC Vegas 54, but now we can look forward and see what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized 20 fights this week, and an interim flyweight title fight has been confirmed for the summer.
Deiveson Figueiredo hoped to avoid this situation, but the UFC flyweight champion is still dealing with injuries, and the promotion wants to move the division along. In his absence, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France have agreed to rematch for the interim flyweight championship at UFC 277, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for July 30 at a soon-to-be determined location and venue.
Moreno and Kara-France first met over two years ago at UFC 245, where ‘The Assassin Baby’ defeated ‘Don’t Blink’ by unanimous decision. The No. 1 flyweight contender went on to defeat Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royval to earn his first championship opportunity against Figueiredo. The pair fought to a majority draw at UFC 256. They rematched at UFC 263, where Moreno submitted Figueiredo via third-round rear-naked choke to become the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history. A trilogy was set for UFC 270, and Moreno lost the championship to Figueiredo. A fourth fight was expected, but it will have to wait with the champion out with injuries.
Kara-France has gone 4-1 in his past five appearances. The City Kickboxing product rebounded from his loss to Moreno with a unanimous decision over Tyson Nam at UFC on ESPN+ 26 but fell to Brandon Royval in his next outing. The No. 2 ranked flyweight contender then rattled off three consecutive wins, knocking out Rogério Bontorin and Cody Garbrandt before defeating the previously undefeated Askar Askarov at UFC on ESPN 33 this past March.
UFC 275 — June 11
André Fialho vs. Jake Matthews — welterweight
UFC Fight Night — June 18
Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon — lightweight*
Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — June 25
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Nate Maness — bantamweight
UFC 276 — July 2
Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — July 9
Sijara Eubanks vs. Maryna Moroz — women’s flyweight
Austin Lingo vs. David Onama — featherweight
UFC Fight Night — July 16
Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos — women’s flyweight
UFC London — July 23
Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy — women’s flyweight
Mandy Böhm vs. Victoria Leonardo — women’s flyweight
Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir — light heavyweight
UFC 277 — July 30
Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France — flyweight
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Morales — welterweight
Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Drakkar Klose — lightweight
Justin Tafa vs. Don’Tale Mayes — heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — August 6
Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal — welterweight
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger — women’s bantamweight
Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Silva — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — August 13
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes — women’s strawweight
UFC 278 — August 20
Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldaña — featherweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 282 — June 24
Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto — featherweight
Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne — welterweight
Bellator TBA — July 8
Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm — heavyweight
Bellator Dublin — September 23
James Gallagher vs. Brett Johns — bantamweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 137 — May 27
Joel Kouadja vs. Matt Bonner — catchweight (177 lbs.)
Cage Warriors 138 — May 28
George Tanasa vs. Scott Pedersen — featherweight
James Webb vs. Leon Aliu — middleweight
Faisal Malik vs. Johan Segas — bantamweight
Orlando Wilson Prins vs. Tom Mearns — featherweight
Cage Warriors 140 — June 25
Caolan Loughran vs. Festus Ahorlu — bantamweight
Cage Warriors 141 — July 22
Jimmy Wallhead vs. Daniel Skibiński — welterweight
Mick Stanton vs. Darren Stewart — middleweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 70 — May 28
Damian Piwowarczyk vs. Bartosz Leśko — light heavyweight
