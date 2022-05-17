Fights on Tap: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2 among 20 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

Happy Monday, everyone! We were kept busy with a few events, including Invicta FC 47, Bellator 281 and UFC Vegas 54, but now we can look forward and see what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 20 fights this week, and an interim flyweight title fight has been confirmed for the summer.

Deiveson Figueiredo hoped to avoid this situation, but the UFC flyweight champion is still dealing with injuries, and the promotion wants to move the division along. In his absence, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France have agreed to rematch for the interim flyweight championship at UFC 277, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for July 30 at a soon-to-be determined location and venue.

Moreno and Kara-France first met over two years ago at UFC 245, where ‘The Assassin Baby’ defeated ‘Don’t Blink’ by unanimous decision. The No. 1 flyweight contender went on to defeat Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royval to earn his first championship opportunity against Figueiredo. The pair fought to a majority draw at UFC 256. They rematched at UFC 263, where Moreno submitted Figueiredo via third-round rear-naked choke to become the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history. A trilogy was set for UFC 270, and Moreno lost the championship to Figueiredo. A fourth fight was expected, but it will have to wait with the champion out with injuries.

Kara-France has gone 4-1 in his past five appearances. The City Kickboxing product rebounded from his loss to Moreno with a unanimous decision over Tyson Nam at UFC on ESPN+ 26 but fell to Brandon Royval in his next outing. The No. 2 ranked flyweight contender then rattled off three consecutive wins, knocking out Rogério Bontorin and Cody Garbrandt before defeating the previously undefeated Askar Askarov at UFC on ESPN 33 this past March.

UFC 275 — June 11

André Fialho vs. Jake Matthews — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — June 18

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon — lightweight*

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — June 25

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Nate Maness — bantamweight

UFC 276 — July 2

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — July 9

Sijara Eubanks vs. Maryna Moroz — women’s flyweight

Austin Lingo vs. David Onama — featherweight

UFC Fight Night — July 16

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos — women’s flyweight

UFC London — July 23

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy — women’s flyweight

Mandy Böhm vs. Victoria Leonardo — women’s flyweight

Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir — light heavyweight

UFC 277 — July 30

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France — flyweight

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Morales — welterweight

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Drakkar Klose — lightweight

Justin Tafa vs. Don’Tale Mayes — heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — August 6

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal — welterweight

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger — women’s bantamweight

Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Silva — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — August 13

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes — women’s strawweight

UFC 278 — August 20

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldaña — featherweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 282 — June 24

Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto — featherweight

Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne — welterweight

Bellator TBA — July 8

Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm — heavyweight

Bellator Dublin — September 23

James Gallagher vs. Brett Johns — bantamweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 137 — May 27

Joel Kouadja vs. Matt Bonner — catchweight (177 lbs.)

Cage Warriors 138 — May 28

George Tanasa vs. Scott Pedersen — featherweight

James Webb vs. Leon Aliu — middleweight

Faisal Malik vs. Johan Segas — bantamweight

Orlando Wilson Prins vs. Tom Mearns — featherweight

Cage Warriors 140 — June 25

Caolan Loughran vs. Festus Ahorlu — bantamweight

Cage Warriors 141 — July 22

Jimmy Wallhead vs. Daniel Skibiński — welterweight

Mick Stanton vs. Darren Stewart — middleweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 70 — May 28

Damian Piwowarczyk vs. Bartosz Leśko — light heavyweight