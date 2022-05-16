UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira fight card

The last UFC event of the month is on May 21st, as usual from the APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm looks to keep herself in title contention against Brazilian contender Ketlen Vieira. The co-main event should be a doozy between welterweight strikers Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira.

Another sneaky good fight on the main card is Chidi Njokuani against Dusko Todorovic, while Chase Hooper makes his return on the preliminary card versus Felipe Colares.

Here’s the bout order for UFC Vegas 55:

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic

Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski

Parker Porter vs. Jailton Almeida

Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales

Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares

Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes