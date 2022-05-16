‘Losses mess with me a lot, mentally’ - Virna Jandiroba relieved by win over Angela Hill

It sounds like former Invicta strawweight champion Virna Jandiroba took a serious weight off her shoulders at UFC Vegas 54. Coming off a loss to Amanda Ribas in her last outing, ‘Carcara’ managed to avoid a dreaded two-fight skid by besting Angela Hill via unanimous decision in the preliminary portion of the card.

In an interview with Combate, Jandiroba explained that she rarely handles defeat well, so it was a major relief to fight her way to a win on Saturday night in Las Vegas. With a victory once again under her belt, Virna feels ready to restart her climb towards the division’s peak.

“I feel really happy that I won again. I was coming off a loss, and those make me think a lot. Losses mess with me a lot, mentally,” Jandiroba admitted. “That win was important so I could recover my confidence. It was a win about myself, that’s key.”

“She was very resilient, but it didn’t surprise me.” She added, speaking of Hill. “If you take a look at Angela Hill’s track record, you’ll see how tough she is. I’m a fan of hers. She left the UFC, then went to Invicta, then got hired again. It’s a beautiful journey. There’s a lot of strength in there, so it doesn’t surprise me.”

Jandiroba first entered the UFC back in 2019, fresh off the first defense of her Invicta strawweight title. Her debut came in a loss to current champion Carla Esarza. Since dropping that fight, the Brazilian has run up a 4-2 record in the Octagon, with victories over fellow former Invicta champ Kanako Murata and longtime veteran Felice Herrig, alongside losses to Amanda Ribas and current top contender Mackenzie Dern.