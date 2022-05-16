Hundreds of boxing individuals banned from entering US due to Kinahan crime group connection

The United States has banned more than 600 individuals with connections to the recently sanctioned Kinahan organized crime group from entering the country.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll revealed the figure during a recent trip to Washington DC, adding that the bans primarily targeted individuals and businesses associated with the world of professional boxing.

“We’re satisfied that the people concerned who are involved in criminality associated with that organised crime group will be denied entry into other jurisdictions, if they were to try and gain entry,” said Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll. “What has been displayed as a consequence of the sanctioning is the connection between the Kinahan organized crime group and, for example, sport - and businesses associated with boxing in particular. And its connections with the US are a particular focus of the US authorities.

“Of course, we’ve seen the wide range of other companies associated with those that are sanctioned. And anyone who has any part to play in any of those companies will be prevented from entering the US.”

The wave of travel bans comes less than a month after the United States government announced a crackdown on Daniel Kinahan, the alleged crime lord at the helm of Ireland’s most notorious organized crime group who is also a prominent figure in the world of combat sports. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Kinahan Organized Crime Group along with several of its key members, including Kinahan himself.

The U.S. Department of State also offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to Kinahan’s arrest and conviction.

The assistant commissioner later told RTE news that he expects other countries to introduce their own travel bans in the near future.