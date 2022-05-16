UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC VEGAS 55: ‘HOLM VS. VIEIRA’, set for Saturday, May 21st in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a bantamweight fight between former champion Holly Holm making her long-awaited return to the Octagon against talented contender Ketlen Vieira. Co-main event action will involve an entertaining welterweight division bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Periera.

The main card airs live on exclusively on ESPN+ at 7/4 PM ETPT, with the prelims on the same platform at 4/1PM ETPT.