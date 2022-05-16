Video: Watch Evander Holyfield’s son badly knocked out as a -10,000 betting favorite

Evan Holyfield, son of the legendary Evander Holyfield, came into his bout this Saturday’s TrillerVerse 5 as a -10,000 betting favorite. The 24-year-old Holyfield was 9-0 and matched up against a 6-5 journeyman, but their records and the insanely wide betting odds didn’t matter.

In the second round of their contest, journeyman Jurmain McDonald scored a sensational upset, landing a big right hand that put Holyfield out. The referee initially started counting, but waved the fight off as it was clear that Holyfield wasn’t going to beat the count and continue fighting.

It seemed like a pretty fair stoppage despite Holyfield’s protests after.

Watch the upset knockout below:

WHAT DID WE JUST SEE



Evan Holyfield just got knocked out!



Buy venue tickets or watch live with the #TrillerVerzPass on @fitetv at https://t.co/3fia6F0BJx pic.twitter.com/9XkCjifYLD — Triller Fight Club (@trillerfight) May 15, 2022

The loss also means now both father and son have suffered bad losses at Triller in the past eight months.

Last September, Evander Holyfield returned to competition at 58-years-old, and was put into a horrible match up against the much younger and far more active fighter in Vitor Belfort. Holyfield predictably lost by first round TKO, in a bout that athletic commissions wouldn’t sanction and clearly shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

TrillerVerz 5’s headliner saw Sergey Kovalev defeat Tervel Pulev by decision in his cruiserweight debut.