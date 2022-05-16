UFC Vegas 54 Reactions & UFC Vegas 55 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 54: BLACHOWICZ VS RAKIC REACTIONS — 4:14

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions, one split. Rounding things out, our PERFORMANCE BONUSES were awarded to: Chookagian vs. Ribas, Ryan Spann & Manuel Torres...

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 54: ‘BLACHOWICZ VS RAKIC’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. MAY 14

At 4:14 — 11. 205lbs - Jan Blachowicz (29-9) DEF. Aleksandar Rakic (14-3) — via TKO (injury) at 1:11 of round three

At 8:55 — 10. 205lbs - Ryan Spann (20-7) DEF. Ion Cutelaba (16-7) —via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:22 of the first round

At 12:18 — 9. 135lbs - Davey Grant (12-6) DEF. Louis Smolka (17-9) — via KO at 0:49 of round three

At 15:59 — 8. 125lbs - Katlyn Chookagian (18-4) DEF. Amanda Ribas (11-3) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

At 18:42 — 7. 155lbs - Manuel Torres (13-2) DEF. Frank Camacho (22-10) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:27 of round one

At 22:45 — 6. 125lbs - Allan Nascimento (19-6) DEF. Jake Hadley (8-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMS

At 25:55 — 5. 125lbs - Viviane Araujo (11-3) DEF. Andrea Lee (13-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

At 33:01 — 4. 155lbs - Michael Johnson (20-17) DEF. Alan Patrick (15-4) — via KO at 3:22 of round two

At 35:01 — 3. 115lbs - Virna Jandiroba (18-3) DEF. Angela Hill (13-12) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 37:11 — 2. 125lbs - Tatsuro Taira (11-0) DEF. Carlos Candelario (8-2) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

At 38:24 — 1. 185lbs - Andre Petroski (8-1) DEF. Nick Maximov (8-1) — via submission (anaconda choke) at 1:16 of the first round

UFC Vegas 55: HOLM VS VIEIRA PICKS — 40:00

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 55 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday, May 21st.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAY 21 — 7/4PM ETPT (9 Cares)

11. 135lbs: Holly Holm (14-5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (12-2) — At 52:25, 3 Cares

10. 170lbs: Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-5) vs. Michel Pereira (27-11) — At 51:35, 3 Cares (But Split)

9. 185lbs: Chidi Njokuani (21-7) vs. Duško Todorović (11-2) — At 48:48, 3 Cares

8. 115lbs: Polyana Viana (12-4) vs. Tabatha Ricci (6-1) — At 49:32

7. 185lbs: Eryk Anders (14-6) vs. Jun Yong Park (13-5) — At 48:04

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT (0 Cares)

6. 185lbs: Joseph Holmes (7-2) vs. Alen Amedovski (8-2) — At 47:44

5. 265lbs: Parker Porter (13-6) vs. Jailton Almeida (15-2) — 48:48

4. 155lbs: Omar Morales (11-2) vs. Uros Medic (7-1) — At 43:20

3. 135lbs: Jonathan Martinez (15-4) vs. Vince Morales (11-5) — At 42:26

2. 145lbs: Chase Hooper (10-2) vs. Felipe Colares (10-3) — At 41:24

1. 115lbs: Elise Reed (5-1) vs. Sam Hughes (6-4) — At 41:05

