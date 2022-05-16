 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: If a fighter does a racism during a fight night, did it even happen?

You know it was a thin card when the corner advice makes headlines.

By Chris Rini
/ new
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC, mma news, Andrea Lee
MMA Squared, Chris Rini
Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC, mma news, Andrea Lee Chris Rini

For those of you who enjoyed the NFT jokes, I made an Angry Tomato Octagon Club shirt.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...