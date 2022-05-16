Filed under: MMA SQUARED: If a fighter does a racism during a fight night, did it even happen? You know it was a thin card when the corner advice makes headlines. By Chris Rini May 16, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: If a fighter does a racism during a fight night, did it even happen? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA Squared, Chris Rini Chris Rini Chris Rini For those of you who enjoyed the NFT jokes, I made an Angry Tomato Octagon Club shirt. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday. Chris Get the latest gear UFC 274 Event T-Shirt Charles Oliveira Reigning Defending T-Shirt Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje T-Shirt "Thug" Rose Namajunas T-Shirt Tony Ferguson School of Snap Jitsu T-Shirt UFC Venum Authentic Men’s T-Shirt UFC 2021 Panini Chronicles Trading Card Blaster UFC Official Fight Gloves More From Bloody Elbow Chandler cites ‘personal issue,’ has ‘no desire’ to fight Poirier I was making sure it didn’t fall - DC argues with Ferguson about towel-gate ‘I missed it!’ - DC hilariously reveals how he didn’t see Chandler’s epic KO Dear Roxy: ‘I feel like nobody wants to spar with me. What can I do?’ McGregor slams ‘clown’ Gaethje for pretending to be ‘asleep’ after tapping to Oliveira Report: UFC 274 generated promotion’s highest buyrate of 2022 Loading comments...
