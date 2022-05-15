‘July 30th I accept’ — Dustin Poirier targets 170-pound showdown with Colby Covington

Never say never.

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier is desperate to get back in the Octagon and fight again, so much so that he is willing to fight Colby Covington at welterweight.

Poirier, 33, previously shut down any talks of a matchup with Covington, but the Louisianan appears to have had a change of heart.

After posting a series of Tweets hyping his 170-pound debut, ‘The Diamond’ called for a welterweight showdown with Covington at the upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view on July 30.

170Lbs July 30th ⭐️ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

Yall a bunch of 155 or 170 anyone pull up July 30th. International call out. Get a deal done — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

All smoke anyone July 30th — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

.@ColbyCovMMA July 30th i accept — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

Poirier used to be training partners with Covington at American Top Team (ATT) until Covington left the gym in 2020 after things turned sour between the latter and several members of the gym, including Poirier.

Poirier was called out by Covington following the latter’s lopsided decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 but, back then, Poirier didn’t want to give his ex-teammate the time of day.

Obviously, things have changed. Expect a rebuttal from Covington in the coming days.