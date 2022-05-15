Video: Jermell Charlo knocks out Brian Castano to become undisputed 154 lbs champion

It’s not too often the rematch is better than the original, but Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano was an exception.

Having fought to a split draw last year, Charlo and Castano continued their all-action ways in this undisputed junior middleweight title clash in Southern California. Both men were connecting with heavy shots throughout the bout, with Round 4 in particular looking like a strong contender for best round of 2022.

As the fight progressed, Charlo started to take over with his faster hands and brilliant 1-2 combinations. It was the left hook of Jermell that felled the Argentine in Round 10. The delayed reaction knockdown had Castano in a bad way, and the second knockdown off of a left hook to the liver was enough to call off the fight and seal Charlo’s status as boxing’s king of the 154 lbs division.

It was an outstanding fight between two warriors, but Charlo was the conclusively better man on the evening and took Castano’s unbeaten record and his WBO title along the way.

Watch the highlights below:

WHAT A ROUND!



Who said sequels aren't better then the originals #CharloCastano2 pic.twitter.com/uA3t3Nf7NC — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 15, 2022

While you’re here, you might as well check out this fantastic stoppage by welterweight contender Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis over Canadian Olympian Custio Clayton, who came into the fight unbeaten as a pro. Ennis is the undeniable future at welterweight and big fights away the Philly native soon.