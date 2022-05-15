UFC Vegas 54: Pros react to Jan Blachowicz’s win, Aleksandar Rakic’s nasty knee injury

It didn’t go down as expected, but Jan Blachowicz still picked up a much needed win at UFC Vegas 54. While Aleksandar Rakic’s lead leg was already beaten up and bruised, it was his right knee that buckled and caused him to collapse in the third round of his main event fight against the former light heavyweight champion. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

I think rakic have more skills to win this fight #UFCVegas54 — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) May 15, 2022

Jan fighting like he wants that belt back — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022

Great first round !!! Great fight !! Think Jan took that. Beautiful low kicks #UFCVegas54 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022

this is a good main event ! #UFCVegas54 — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) May 15, 2022

Damn I hate to see that. Hopefully it’s not too bad. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 15, 2022

Ehhhhhhhhh — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 15, 2022

Seeing someone else blow their knee out worst thing honestly #UFCVegas54 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 15, 2022

Ughhhh hate to see a fight end like that there’s so many ways to get hurt in a fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022

Oh my goodness !! His knee !! #UFCVegas54 — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) May 15, 2022

Shit ending to a great fight. #UFCVegas54 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022

Fuck. Never nice seeing a fighter get badly hurt like that. Congrats to Jan and praying for a quick recovery for Rakic. #UFCVegas54 #ufc — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) May 15, 2022