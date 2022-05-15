 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 54: Pros react to Jan Blachowicz’s win, Aleksandar Rakic’s nasty knee injury

Jan Blachowicz defeated Aleksandar Rakic via injury TKO at UFC Vegas 54. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

By Lucas Rezende
Aleksandar Rakic suffered a knee injury in the UFC Vegas 54 main event.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

It didn’t go down as expected, but Jan Blachowicz still picked up a much needed win at UFC Vegas 54. While Aleksandar Rakic’s lead leg was already beaten up and bruised, it was his right knee that buckled and caused him to collapse in the third round of his main event fight against the former light heavyweight champion. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

