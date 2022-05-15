UFC Vegas 54 video: Jan Blachowicz defeats Aleksandar Rakic due to freak leg injury

The top of the UFC Vegas 54 billing was the setting where a freak leg injury resulted in the promotion’s former light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, picking up an injury TKO over the #3 ranked 205-pounder, Aleksandar Rakic, in the third round.

The fighters got busy right away by trading calf kicks back and forth. Rakic was actually the fighter who drew first blood, cutting Jan on his left eyelid. Blachowicz landed some hefty punches on the inside, but the opening act was definitely close. The second round belonged to Rakic, who scored a big takedown and maintained the position until the bell. The freak injury occurred in the third frame as Rakic took a back step, and his knee buckled under his own bodyweight. Rakic instantly dropped down and began grabbing his knee in agony, promoting the referee to step in and wave off the bout. It’s probably not the way that Jan wanted to win, but this is prize fighting and the former champ might just get another crack at the belt.

Check out our description of Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic:

Rd.3- Blachowicz started attacking the lead leg of Rakic right away in the third round. Then as Rakic stepped backwards, his rear leg buckled on him, making him fall to the floor in agony. Luckily the referee was right there to stop the fight and prevent any unnecessary punishment from being delivered.

Jan Blachowicz def. Aleksandar Rakic by TKO at 1:11 of round 3: Light Heavyweight

Rakic's knee gives out resulting in a victory for Blachowicz #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/7pt2dQa9Jn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

¡SE ACABÓ!!! @JanBlachowicz finalizó en el 3er round a Rakic con una patada a la pierna #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/UvRdJsR23i — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 15, 2022