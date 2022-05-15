 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Lee keeps dating racists’ - Pro fighters react to Tony Kelley’s xenophobic comments at UFC Vegas 54

Professional fighters criticized Tony Kelley for what he said about Brazilian people at UFC Vegas 54.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Tony Kelley is set to face Adrian Yanez in June.
Tony Kelley is set to face Adrian Yanez in June.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UFC bantamweight Tony Kelley did not respond in the best way to the criticism following his prejudiced comments towards Brazilian people at UFC Vegas 54. After getting caught on camera calling Brazilians cheaters — he also said they’re “dirty f—king Brazilians — while cornering Andrea Lee, the MMA community shared their thoughts on the matter.

In fact, many fighters who criticized Kelley for the xenophobic comments tweeted their support for Tony’s next opponent - Adrian Yanez - as the pair is prepared to square off on June 18.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...