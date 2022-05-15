‘Lee keeps dating racists’ - Pro fighters react to Tony Kelley’s xenophobic comments at UFC Vegas 54

UFC bantamweight Tony Kelley did not respond in the best way to the criticism following his prejudiced comments towards Brazilian people at UFC Vegas 54. After getting caught on camera calling Brazilians cheaters — he also said they’re “dirty f—king Brazilians — while cornering Andrea Lee, the MMA community shared their thoughts on the matter.

In fact, many fighters who criticized Kelley for the xenophobic comments tweeted their support for Tony’s next opponent - Adrian Yanez - as the pair is prepared to square off on June 18.

Horrible comments!

Just apologize and stfu, stop with this bs excuses! https://t.co/6QvUvsNVfG — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) May 15, 2022

Or you could just apologize, admit what you said was wrong and move forward instead of trying to justify yourself. — CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) May 15, 2022

How is racism getting “so old”???? Gtfoh ‍♂️ https://t.co/dYCP0BzuGA — Journey Newson (@journeyj135ufc) May 15, 2022

@yanezmma about to have a whole country in his corner next fight #UFCVegas54 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 15, 2022

My guy @yanezmma get a finish on your next fight and I will send you an extra money #UFCVegas54 ✊ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 15, 2022



Aaayyyyyy

But this finish will be on the house https://t.co/0jPcWRxjiQ — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) May 15, 2022

This is what happens when your corner has a shrimp brain. A real idiot!

#UFCVegas54 Isso é o que acontece quando o seu corner tem cabeça de camarão. Um verdadeiro idiota. #Ufcnocombate @Luciandrade @RenzoGracieBJJ pic.twitter.com/Mtyd8YoxO5 — Dudu Dantas (@DuduDantasMMA) May 15, 2022

I don’t like to talk bad abt corners, not an easy job, but Lee corner need a lot study to do #UFCVegas54 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 15, 2022

Ok that corner work was terrible Lee keeps dating racists — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022

“That's what they're going to do”…Congratulations @ViviAraujoMMA obrigado por calar essa boca do treinador gringo @canalCombate — CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) May 15, 2022