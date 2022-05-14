 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Dirty f—king Brazilians’ - Video captures Andrea Lee’s coach Tony Kelley with bigoted corner advice

This just happened during the featured preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 54 on Saturday.

By Milan Ordoñez
Andrea Lee with cornerman and fellow UFC fighter Tony Kelley.
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

The featured preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 54 on Saturday was marred by a bit of controversy. A cornerman of women’s flyweight fighter Andrea Lee was heard making these bigoted statements during a round break of their fight against Brazil’s Viviane Araujo.

“That’s what they’re gonna do, they’re dirty f—king Brazilians. They’re gonna f—king cheat like that. Guess what? We came to f—k somebody up.”

The said individual is UFC bantamweight fighter Tony Kelley, and the exact moment he was referring to wasn’t clear. But it’s already drawn some negative attention from several fighters.

135-pounder Adrian Yanez, who is slated to face Kelley in June, also had something to say.

This isn’t the first time for Lee to have a significant other involved in such a controversy. In 2018, “KGB’s” then-husband and coach Donny Aaron had to issue an apology when photos of his Nazi tattoos came to light.

Ultimately, it was Araujo who emerged with the win via unanimous decision.

