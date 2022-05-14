Video: Ringside photographer saves brutally KO’d boxer from worse fall

Saturday night’s Golden Boy Boxing card in Ontario, California produced one of the more incredible knockouts of 2022.

John Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) needed only a round to defeat Jan Salvatierra (8-2, 4 KOs) in their super flyweight contest. That’s not news in itself, but the manner in which it happened is. A right hand hurt Salvatierra and had his legs a bit unsteady, then the next right hand sent him down and through the ropes. The ringside photographer did a fantastic job preventing the fall to the hard floor from being a super nasty one. Still, the referee gave a count for some reason even when you see how obviously done Salvatierra was.

Watch below:

I should reiterate that giving a count when someone is knocked through the ropes and out of the ring is not necessarily wrong. The referee can give a 20-count to a fighter knocked out of the ring at their discretion, but it was very clear that this dude was in no condition to continue.

Once again, shoutout to the photographer for the heads up save, or else he could’ve landed on his neck.