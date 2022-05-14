Pros react to ‘UK MMA legend’ Paul Daley’s stunning KO in Bellator retirement fight

UK MMA legend Paul Daley has officially retired from MMA, and ‘Semtex’ went out with a bang.

Daley announced an end to his illustrious 19-year fight career after securing an epic come-from-behind knockout victory over Brazil’s Wendell Giacomo at Bellator 281 in London, England yesterday.

“There’s nothing left here for me, I’ve just knocked out this guy and I’ve done it countless times before,” Daley, who secured his 35th KO victory on Friday night, said in his post-fight interview (h/t BBC Sport). “I’ve always said that’s a fault of many great athletes - they hang around the sport too long. Whether that’s commentary, or showing up at events - that may give you the urge to get back in there. I’m just going to kick back on a beach sipping Mai Tais [cocktails] somewhere.”

Pro fighters reacted to Daley’s retirement via social media, with many paying their respects to the British knockout artist.

A fitting end for @Semtex_170 inside the Bellator cage. An explosive KO to end his 64 fight career!#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports and @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/m65mnN7ThH — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022

Helluva career Paul Daly, not many get to go out like that



Retirement well and truly earned — Paul Redmond (@RedserMma) May 13, 2022

#Bellator281 they don’t call him Semtex for nothing. What an explosive finish to an amazing career. Congrats @PaulDaleyMMA — Raymond Daniels (@RD_GOAT) May 13, 2022

Paul Daley is a true UK MMA legend. I am forever a fan — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) May 13, 2022

Respect to Paul Daley wild KO power and that one round with nick Diaz will always be one of the best rounds ever! — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 13, 2022

‘A true U.K. MMA legend’: Pros react to Paul Daley’s final monster knockout in Bellator 281 retirement fight https://t.co/g8Qa0ACD7x pic.twitter.com/nHgWaASqOj — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 13, 2022

What a way to ride off into the sunset for Semtex https://t.co/ze37A39db6 — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) May 13, 2022

It's a tough loss but he'll learn and improve from it. I'm proud of you @WendellGiacomo! Congrats to Daley on his career and win, but Wendell's story is yet to get started, I'll see him wear gold @BellatorMMA #BellatorLondon — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) May 13, 2022

It wasn't the result we wanted but you did great @WendellGiacomo! Daley is always dangerous, merits to him on the finish. But we are all proud and know Wendell has a bright future ahead @BellatorMMA #BellatorLondon — Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) May 13, 2022

Daley retired with a professional record of 44-18-2 and will be remembered as one of the greatest British MMA fighters of all time. The former UFC welterweight holds standout victories over Jorge Masvidal, Lorenz Larkin, Duane Ludwig, and Martin Kampmann.