Pros react to ‘UK MMA legend’ Paul Daley’s stunning KO in Bellator retirement fight

Check out the pro reactions to Paul Daley’s retirement from MMA.

By Lewis Mckeever
Bellator 170: Ortiz v Sonnen
Paul Daley reacts following his knockout victory over Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

UK MMA legend Paul Daley has officially retired from MMA, and ‘Semtex’ went out with a bang.

Daley announced an end to his illustrious 19-year fight career after securing an epic come-from-behind knockout victory over Brazil’s Wendell Giacomo at Bellator 281 in London, England yesterday.

“There’s nothing left here for me, I’ve just knocked out this guy and I’ve done it countless times before,” Daley, who secured his 35th KO victory on Friday night, said in his post-fight interview (h/t BBC Sport). “I’ve always said that’s a fault of many great athletes - they hang around the sport too long. Whether that’s commentary, or showing up at events - that may give you the urge to get back in there. I’m just going to kick back on a beach sipping Mai Tais [cocktails] somewhere.”

Pro fighters reacted to Daley’s retirement via social media, with many paying their respects to the British knockout artist.

Daley retired with a professional record of 44-18-2 and will be remembered as one of the greatest British MMA fighters of all time. The former UFC welterweight holds standout victories over Jorge Masvidal, Lorenz Larkin, Duane Ludwig, and Martin Kampmann.

