UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakic live results and discussion

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as UFC Vegas 54: Font vs. Vera goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event for this fight night is a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and top-5 contender Aleksandar Rakic. Co-main event action pits Ryan Spann against Ion Cutelaba in another light heavyweight contest. The prelims have a pair of key women’s matchups, with Virna Jandiroba taking on Angela Hill at strawweight, while Andrea Lee takes on Viviane Araujo at flyweight.

This will be an ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ show. All that’s missing is ESPN8: The Ocho. The five-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT on ESPN and ESPN+. The six-fight main card then kicks off at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 PM ET)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7:30 PM ET)

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski