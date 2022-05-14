UFC Vegas 54 odds: Former 205 champ Jan Blachowicz underdog to Aleksandar Rakic

It’s fight day for UFC Vegas 54, which is going down from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The top of the billing is getting former light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, in his first match since losing his title — and he will be meeting the company’s #3 ranked 205-pounder, Aleksandar Rakic. before any of that, let’s first take a peek at the betting odds.

The former champion isn’t getting any respect here with the oddsmakers liking them some Rakic. Being on a two-fight winning streak, Rakic’s moneyline is currently residing around the -195 mark. As for the former king who lost his crown to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 last October, Blachowicz is being offered up as a +165 underdog.

The bookies do not foresee this five-rounder going the full 25-minutes as the proposition ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is posted up with a favored line of -150, with a +110 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option.

If you fancy Aleksandar getting a finish, then there’s the exotic bet ‘Rakic wins inside distance’ trending at +150. The other side of that wager is ‘Not Rakic inside distance,’ which is favored at -200. If you haven’t forgotten about the devastation that Jan is capable of, then perhaps ‘Blachowicz wins inside distance’ available at a hefty underdog tag of +350 is for you. On the flip side, you’ll find ‘Not Blachowicz inside distance’ at a severely favored line of -550.

Both main event fighters have produced some epic knockouts, but they have also had their fair share of decisions along the way. So, for anyone envisioning the scorecards coming into play tonight, we’ve got ‘Rakic wins by decision’ trekking at +200, and then ‘Blachowicz wins by decision’ at a more lucrative value of +450.

Check out the UFC Vegas 54 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

