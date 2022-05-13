Bellator 281 results and highlights: Storley wins interim belt over ‘MVP’, Daley scores farewell KO

Bellator 281 turned out to have a bit of everything, with some gritty performances mixed with thrilling submissions and electrifying knockouts.
The top of the card could have been a true homecoming for title challenger Michael Venom Page, but it was not to be. Logan Storley used his wrestling skill and physicality to earn a victory in enemy territory, capturing the interim welterweight title over the course of five long rounds.
Page gave it what he had, though:
.@Michaelpage247 starting to land on @storleystorm.#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports and @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/zXto7skN1c— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
Yet Storley soldiered on:
.@storleystorm working really hard to get the full takedown.#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports and @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/aLPBqHLybY— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
Big takedown from @storleystorm.#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports and @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/si2WPzIPum— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
In the end, it was nothing but respect between the two, as it should be:
Respect. #Bellator281 pic.twitter.com/EE9qIqeR80— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
The co-main event featured Fabian Edwards taking on his biggest career opponent to date in former UFC champion Lyoto Machida. While it felt good to see Machida make the walk, it didn’t end great for him. Edwards took advantage in the close range and put his lights out.
@fabianedwards24 stops MMA veteran @lyotomachidafw at the @OVOArena.#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports and @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/H6Ha0DfgAH— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
This win should potentially put Edwards next in the running for the middleweight title, but that won’t be determined until current champ Gegard Mousasi faces his next challenge in Johnny Eblen. In the meantime, Edwards not only establishes himself further with a win over a big name, he adds another item to his highlight reel at home, making the hype very real.
Kana Watanabe faced rough waters early as she got stunned by a few hits from fearsome striker Denise Kielholtz:
@Denisekielholtz hurts @kana_0821 from the bell!#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports , @bbcthree and @UNEXT_fight pic.twitter.com/NUzJTgs3Z0— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
But Watanabe weathered that storm and took control by the end of the first to end in dominant position raining blows.
@kana_0821 working for the submission.#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports , @bbcthree and @UNEXT_fight pic.twitter.com/oKfV3iI6us— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
After a takedown early in the second, she managed to control things further until an illegal kick from Kielholtz stopped the action momentarily. Kielholtz held her own for a bit fending off Watanabe’s offense, but got a bit greedy late in the second. Watanabe made her pay for that.
kana pic.twitter.com/TTnLXLMEvv— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
Paul Daley made his final walk to the cage against the very game Wendell Giacomo, who was not about to go easy on him in any way. Final fight in your hometown? Wendell isn’t here to placate you.
So things got a bit dicey when he tried to work some flypaper grappling early on:
Wow. @WendellGiacomo gets @Semtex_170 to the ground.#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports and @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/6zO18oG60F— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
But then Paul got comfortable and started finding a home for those hands.
@Semtex_170 looking for that shot!#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports and @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/mu1LUHirA9— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
-— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
A fitting end for @Semtex_170 inside the Bellator cage. An explosive KO to end his 64 fight career!#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports and @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/m65mnN7ThH
It got emotional as expected when Daley brought his mother into the cage for a celebration. It was all love everywhere for Daley, and it probably couldn’t have gone any better.
Mama Semtex in the house! #Bellator281 #ThankYouDaley pic.twitter.com/1kxfVcSGct— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
Former RIZIN fighter Simon Biyong took on the younger Luke Trainer, and despite not having the best first round, managed to turn things around. All credit to Trainer, he really acquitted himself well when the fight started and shows a lot of promise.
@Biyongmma hurts Trainer!#Bellator281 LIVE on @SHOsports and @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/0TcnnaKgOM— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
In the end, Biyong remained a bit much for Trainer. and looked formidable en route to a decision win.
Daniel Weichel earned his 42nd career win against Rob Whiteford after a fight that had a finish that was a tad controversial. Weichel shows he’s still a problem for anyone in his weight class and can be a threat anywhere.
' !@danielweichel picks up career win No. 4️⃣2️⃣ at #Bellator281!#Bellator281 @MonsterEnergy prelims fueled by @NorthgateGlzMrk. pic.twitter.com/s6fzJPmS4l— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
Elsewhere on the card, Karate specialist Oliver Enkamp was being controlled on the mat for most of his fight against wrestler Mark Lemminger, but ultimately slapped on a groovy buggy choke for the win:
@OliverEnkamp sinks in the submission to add an 1️⃣1️⃣th win to his pro record at #Bellator281.— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 13, 2022
The #BellatorLondon @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by @NorthgateGlzMrk, are LIVE NOW on our YouTube channel.
https://t.co/XPLtI479Gm pic.twitter.com/189fTHUDJH
Full results below
Main Card Results:
Bellator interim welterweight championship: Logan Storley def. Michael Page via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)
Fabian Edwards def. Lyoto Machida via KO (punches): R1, 3:18
Kana Watanabe def. Denise Kielholtz via submission (triangle choke): R2, 3:03
Paul Daley def. Wendell Giacomo via KO (right hook): R2, 4:09
Simon Biyong def. Luke Trainer via unanimous decision (29-27×2, 29-28)
Prelim Results:
Daniel Weichel def. Robert Whiteford via TKO (punches): R1, 1:12
Elina Kallionidou def. Kate Jackson via TKO (punches): R2, 4:53
Oliver Enkamp def. Mark Lemminger via submission (buggy choke): R3, 0:25
Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde ends in a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)
Andrew Fisher def. Attila Korkmaz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Charlie Ward def. Alan Carlos via unanimous decision (30-27×2 30-25)
Maciej Rozanski def. Lee Chadwick via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Chiara Penco def. Lanchana Green via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)
