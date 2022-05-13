‘Holy sh—t!’ Dwayne Johnson’s stunned by Michael Chandler’s brutal KO of Tony Ferguson

Actor and former WWE performer Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is known to enjoy his fisticuffs. Johnson has turned out for the UFC in the past and even presented the novelty BMF belt to Jorge Masvidal after he defeated Nick Diaz at UFC 244 in 2019.

Last week Johnson was tuning in for UFC 274 where he saw Michael Chandler deliver a knock out of the year candidate in the form of a front kick to Tony Ferguson’s chin. Johnson captured his reaction to that KO in a video he posted to Instagram.

Johnson was clearly stunned by what transpired. “Holy shit,” he exclaimed after a prolonged silence.

Ferguson later reposted part of that video to his Instagram account and added a caption, praising Johnson.

The⚡️Energy I get knowing one of my favorite wrestlers growing up @therock watches our performance at the highest level is unreal That shit gives me unparalleled confidence to get my ass back in the gym, get swole (that’s Latin for handsome) & make sure that shit don’t happen again. This will be a big project but I ain’t scared. Put me in Coach, I’ll be ready Great 1st round, but all rounds need to be great- Champ ‍ -CSO- # UFC 274 @projectrock Cheers Rock Good Mana

The loss to Chandler extended the longest losing streak of Ferguson’s 32-fight career. The former TUF winner and interim UFC lightweight champion has now lost four straight, with his last victory coming in 2019.

His losses include a TKO to Justin Gaethje and lopsided decisions to Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

The win gave Chandler a 2-2 record in the Octagon. The former Bellator lightweight champion’s other win came over Dan Hooker. He also holds loses to Gaethje and Oliveira.