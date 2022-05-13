UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakic previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC VEGAS 54: ‘BLACHOWICZ VS. RAKIC’, set for Saturday, May 14th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a light heavyweight fight between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic. Co-main event action is also in the light heavyweight division, with Ryan Spann taking on fan favorite Ion Cutelaba.

The main card airs live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the prelims on the same networks at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.