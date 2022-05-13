Bellator 281: MVP vs. Storley live stream, results, and discussion

Bellator MMA is back in London, England, and the interim welterweight title is on the line.

Flashy English striker Michael ‘Venom’ Page gets a home fight against Logan Storley in the main event. Initially ‘MVP’ was going to fight champ Yaroslav Amosov, but the ongoing war in Ukraine led to Amosov stepping away from competition indefinitely, hence the interim title. Even with Storley’s improved striking, this is very much a striker vs. wrestler/grappler matchup on paper.

Co-main event action sees legendary former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida take on Fabian Edwards (brother of UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards) in a middleweight matchup. There will definitely be big cheers for Paul Daley, who will hang up the gloves after taking on short notice replacement Wendell Giacomo in his retirement bout.

Bellator 281 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Showtime has the main card at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other select international jurisdictions. BBC Three has this card for the United Kingdom viewers.

Main Card (4 PM ET, Showtime)

Michael Page vs. Logan Storley

Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards

Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe

Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giacomo

Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong

Preliminary Card (1 PM ET, Online)

Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford

Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger

Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou

Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde

Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz

Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski

Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green