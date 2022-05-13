UFC Vegas 54 weigh-in live stream

After their big pay-per-view event last weekend, the UFC is back inside the cozy confines of the APEX facility for Las Vegas 54 this weekend. Headlining the card is Jan Blachowicz, who was recently dethroned as light heavyweight champion, and Aleksandar Rakic.

Both Blachowicz and Rakic will be hoping for an impressive win that gives them next-man-up status for the winner of Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka, which is set for UFC 275. The co-main event also features 205ers with Ryan Spann taking on Ion Cutelaba.

Rounding out the main card is Louis Smolka vs. Davey Grant, Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas, Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres and Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento.

The prelims’ headliner is Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee. Also on the prelims is Michel Johnson vs. Alan Patrick and Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill. Completing the shortened 11-fight card is Carlos Candelario vs. Tatsuro Taira and Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski.

Before any of these fights happen the fighters need to make it past the scales. The official weigh-ins for the event will begin at 12 PM ET. You can watch all the action below, with the stream provided by Ag. Fight.

Full results:

Main card (10PM ET on ESPN2/ESPN+):

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Light heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Davey Grant

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Lightweight: Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Prelim card (7:30PM on ESPN2/ESPN+):

Flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Strawweight: Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Flyweight: Carlos Candelario vs. Tatsuro Taira

Middleweight: Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski