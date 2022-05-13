Bellator 281 odds: Logan Storley favored over Michael ‘Venom’ Page to win interim 170 title

Bellator London kicks off today (May 13th) from England’s SSE Arena, and with the promotion’s welterweight champion, Yaroslav Amosov, back in the Ukraine — there will be an interim title up for grabs. Michael “Venom” Page will be sharing the cage with Logan Storley in this title fight, and the victor will be leaving with a belt. Also on the card, former UFC light heavyweight champ, Lyoto Machida, will collide with England’s own Fabian Edwards in the co-main event. Before that, though, let’s go take a gander at the betting odds.

Logan Storley is a moderate betting favorite in the main event, and is clocking in with a -280 moneyline. As for MVP, he is on deck as a sizable underdog, and can be scooped up with a value of +225. Will this battle for the interim 170-pound strap be going the distance? The bookies aren’t sure either as the prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is posted up at a cost of -110, with the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option available at -120.

For the Bellator 281 co-main event, Fabian Edwards is positioned as a small -145 betting favorite over “The Dragon.” That leaves Lyoto Machida in a slight underdog role, and his moneyline is trending at +125. The oddsmakers are fairly confident that this three round affair will indeed reach the scorecards. The exotic bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ holds a strongly favored line of -200, with a +150 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ selection.

Check out the Bellator London betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

