Crooklyn’s Corner 29: 20 Random Questions with Zane Simon

Welcome to Crooklyn’s Corner, the podcast that’s basically a hodgepodge of topics focused on the combat sports and entertainment community. The show will feature special interviews, fantasy matchmaking/analysis and whatever else we can come up with to keep our listeners steeped in fresh and engaging content. The show is hosted by Stephie Haynes and airs when needed to fill gaps in our Bloody Elbow Presents podcast network.

Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked. Time stamps won’t always be available as our conversations tend to be very fluid and bounce back & forth frequently. As always, I hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 29

What’s your go to meal when you’re cooking for family or friends? What’s a movie you think everyone should watch? Most embarrassing moment Ever had a near-death experience? What is your biggest fear? What is you biggest achievement? What’s at the top of your bucket list? What were you like in high school? What’s the wildest thing you’ve ever done? If you could challenge one person in the world to play a best of 3 Scrabble set, who would it be? If you could have dinner with one famous person, past or present, who would it be and why? What’s your personal goal for the future? If you could have Biden follow through with just one of his major campaign promises, which would it be? What’s your take on Elon Musk? Is there any movie that you wouldn’t mind seeing a remake/reboot of? You’re allowed to have a world famous chef of your choosing prepare a meal for you and your wife. Who is the chef and what are they making? What was your favorite toy growing up? What’s your fantasy vacation destination? Who is your favorite music artist? Go to karaoke song?

