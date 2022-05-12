Nate Diaz pictured ‘taking a p--s’ outside UFC Performance Institute

Nate Diaz might be looking to get cut from the UFC as the Stockton fan favorite was seen urinating outside the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this week.

Diaz, 37, has been looking to close out his UFC contract as he has just one fight left on his current deal, but the Californian is still without an opponent.

Diaz appears to be growing more frustrated with the UFC by the day as the one-time title challenger recently shared a photo of what appears to show him ‘taking a piss’ outside the UFC PI.

Taking a piss on the ufc pi

I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me pic.twitter.com/doiOxUOh4y — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 12, 2022

“Taking a piss on the ufc pi I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me,” Diaz posted on Twitter.

Diaz hasn’t won a fight since August 2019 when he defeated former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision. He previously requested to be released from the UFC before accusing the promotion of ‘slow rolling’ him.

I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

‍♀️ ‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 26, 2022

I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up ufc ?

I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.

I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

Thanks — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 26, 2022

Diaz last saw action at UFC 263 where he dropped a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards. Prior to that, he suffered a third-round TKO defeat to Jorge Masvidal in their ‘BMF’ title bout at UFC 263.