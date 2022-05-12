 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nate Diaz pictured ‘taking a p--s’ outside UFC Performance Institute

Nate Diaz appears to urinate outside UFC headquarters.

By Lewis Mckeever
UFC Fight Night: Soriano v Maximov
Nate Diaz cheers on teammate Nick Maximov in his middleweight fight against Punahele Soriano at UFC Fight Night 200.
Nate Diaz might be looking to get cut from the UFC as the Stockton fan favorite was seen urinating outside the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this week.

Diaz, 37, has been looking to close out his UFC contract as he has just one fight left on his current deal, but the Californian is still without an opponent.

Diaz appears to be growing more frustrated with the UFC by the day as the one-time title challenger recently shared a photo of what appears to show him ‘taking a piss’ outside the UFC PI.

“Taking a piss on the ufc pi I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me,” Diaz posted on Twitter.

Diaz hasn’t won a fight since August 2019 when he defeated former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision. He previously requested to be released from the UFC before accusing the promotion of ‘slow rolling’ him.

Diaz last saw action at UFC 263 where he dropped a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards. Prior to that, he suffered a third-round TKO defeat to Jorge Masvidal in their ‘BMF’ title bout at UFC 263.

