Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t see moving up to 155 as ‘that big of a challenge’

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t see moving up in weight as ‘that big of a challenge’ as ‘The Great’ prepares to make the leap to 155 in a bid to become the UFC’s next two-division champ.

Volkanovski will have virtually cleared out the featherweight division if he defeats Max Holloway for a third time, so the next logical step would be for the Aussie to move up to lightweight in pursuit of a fresh challenge. And, in all honesty, he thinks it will be much easier than people think.

“I’m moving up soon, I’m going to go out here and do what I plan on doing in f*cking several weeks,” Volkanovski told Ariel Helwani during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t BJPenn.com). “Everyone is going to be wanting that, it’s going to put me in a lot better position. Whether I need to wait for someone or whatever it is because I still need this division to sort itself out. I will be looking at that division if I don’t have s*it happening in my division, I’m going to have my eyes open.”

“I don’t look at this as that big of a challenge… I want to go for that double champ status. Believe me, it isn’t going to be as hard as some people think it’s going to be to do.”

Volkanovski will look to defend his featherweight title for the fourth time of his career in a trilogy fight against Holloway at the upcoming UFC 276 PPV on July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.