‘I missed it!’ - Cormier hilariously reveals how he didn’t see Chandler’s epic KO while cageside

If you were in the arena when Michael Chandler hit Tony Ferguson with a front kick to end their UFC 274 encounter, you likely experienced the electricity during that exact moment. But Daniel Cormier, who had the best seat in the house right beside the cage, apparently missed seeing it in real-time.

“DC” was on broadcast duties that night along with usual companions Joe Rogan and Jon Anik. And as he explained to ESPN co-host Ryan Clark, some of his old habits hindered him from witnessing that highlight-reel moment as it happened.

"The first time I saw it was on the replay." @dc_mma missed what could be the knockout of the year pic.twitter.com/DEIXly0f0Y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 11, 2022

“I tapped Rogan on the chest because I’m one of those guys that like to tap you. ‘Cause I want to make sure the person gives me attention looks me in the face.

“So I look at Rogan, I go, ‘Joe, good round for Tony. It’s encouraging… Oh my god!’ Joe’s like, ‘OHHH!’ So I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I missed it!’ The first time I saw it, it was on the replay. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, he punted him in the face!’”

Speaking of that sensational finish, UFC bantamweight Randy Costa posted a video showing another angle of Chandler’s kick. If anything, it only highlighted how devastating the shot was.