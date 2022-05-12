I was making sure it didn’t fall - Cormier argues with Ferguson about UFC 210 towel controversy

Along with his many notable accomplishments in the sport, UFC 210’s “towelgate” in 2017 is one controversy that will forever be part of Daniel Cormier’s legacy. And because of UFC 274’s weigh-in fiasco involving Charles Oliveira and the scale, the issue was once again brought up.

In a recent tweet, Tony Ferguson took a jab at Cormier by reposting the video of that incident.

How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen. Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did @CharlesDoBronxs Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean - Champ -CSO- # CuttingWeight Feeling Great @espnmma pic.twitter.com/2WxzhYtjOT — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 11, 2022

The former UFC double-champ eventually responded.

Tony please stop. Go and sit back for a little, tuck your head in a hole somewhere. Regroup man , recover spend some time with your family. Like just please stop! I plead with you. It is not a good look. Like you’re making me sad. https://t.co/2qyGp3XmZE — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 12, 2022

Ferguson then posted a rebuttal, which Cormier also had an answer to.

Ok Tony now you’re reaching. Are you saying I do cocaine? I’m so confused right now. I dont know why you’re after me. Get micheal chandler he’s the one kicked your face not me. https://t.co/fIoA5zNBTo — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 12, 2022

Cormier also responded to some fans to explain his side of the story.

You really think I grabbed that towel? https://t.co/SYhv0F40Mq — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 12, 2022

If I did touch it at all I was literally making sure that it didn’t fall. I was right at 205 so I needed to be naked behind the towel https://t.co/UIQmf3ddlJ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 12, 2022

And even during his post-UFC 274 media scrum, Cormier brushed off the “stupid” comments about this controversial moment.

“There was never anything given. I never cheated… I mean obviously outside of the whole thing where people think I touched that towel. People still believe that which is so stupid. I don’t know how many times I have to tell you, I didn’t touch the towel.”

BJJ champion and UFC middleweight Rodolfo Vieira even posted a video of how this “trick” worked by moving some of the weight away from the scale and onto the towel. And it’s likely the reason why fighters today are made to keep their hands off the cloth material that covers their bodies during the weigh-ins.

As for Cormier, he will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this June.