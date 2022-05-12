 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

I was making sure it didn’t fall - Cormier argues with Ferguson about UFC 210 towel controversy

To this day, Daniel Cormier asserts he did nothing wrong during his controversial UFC 210 weigh-ins in 2017.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
Daniel Cormier during his UFC 210 title fight with Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.
Daniel Cormier during his UFC 210 title fight with Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Along with his many notable accomplishments in the sport, UFC 210’s “towelgate” in 2017 is one controversy that will forever be part of Daniel Cormier’s legacy. And because of UFC 274’s weigh-in fiasco involving Charles Oliveira and the scale, the issue was once again brought up.

In a recent tweet, Tony Ferguson took a jab at Cormier by reposting the video of that incident.

The former UFC double-champ eventually responded.

Ferguson then posted a rebuttal, which Cormier also had an answer to.

Cormier also responded to some fans to explain his side of the story.

And even during his post-UFC 274 media scrum, Cormier brushed off the “stupid” comments about this controversial moment.

“There was never anything given. I never cheated… I mean obviously outside of the whole thing where people think I touched that towel. People still believe that which is so stupid. I don’t know how many times I have to tell you, I didn’t touch the towel.”

BJJ champion and UFC middleweight Rodolfo Vieira even posted a video of how this “trick” worked by moving some of the weight away from the scale and onto the towel. And it’s likely the reason why fighters today are made to keep their hands off the cloth material that covers their bodies during the weigh-ins.

As for Cormier, he will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this June.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...