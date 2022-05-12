UFC 274 medical suspensions: Tony Ferguson receives 60 days after brutal knockout loss

Tony Ferguson has received a 60-day medical suspension following his second-round knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 this past Saturday.

The Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission regulated the event held at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ., and has suspended 17 fighters, including Ferguson. The former UFC interim lightweight champion was finished with a brutal front kick to the jaw. ‘El Cucuy’ remained on the canvas for several minutes before leaving the Octagon under his own power and being transported to a local hospital, where he returned a negative CT scan.

Cameron VanCamp has also received a 60-day medical suspension. The UFC newcomer suffered a first-round knockout loss to André Fialho on the early preliminary portion of the card. The commission provided no further details beyond the length of these suspensions, so the reasons (ex. potential injury) for them are unknown.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting):

Charles Oliveira: 30 days

Justin Gaethje: 30 days

Michael Chandler: 30 days

Tony Ferguson: 60 days

Ovince Saint Preux: 30 days

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua: 30 days

Francisco Trinaldo: 30 days

Danny Roberts: 45 days

Blagoy Ivanov: 30 days

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: 30 days

Cameron VanCamp: 60 days

Melissa Gatto: 30 days

CJ Vergara: 30 days

Kleydson Rodrigues: 45 days

Ariane Carnelossi: 30 days

Journey Newson: 30 days

Fernie Garcia: 30 days