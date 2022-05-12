The UFC has put together a reasonably solid Fight Night offering this week, with former champion Jan Blachowicz making his first return to the cage since losing the title to Glover Teixeira last October. He’s set to face off against top contender Aleksandar Rakic, with Rakic looking to earn his own first chance at UFC gold. A solid action booking between Ion Cutelaba and Ryan Spann in the co-main and Amanda Ribas’ jump to the flyweight division should all make for a decent scrappy card.

For fans looking to dive deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 54 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN2 MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic — At 5:21, Odds 17:11, Picks, Both: Blachowicz

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba — At 18:45, Odds 28:56, Picks, Both: Cutelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka — At 30:38, Odds 39:35, Pick, Both: Grant

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas — At 39:51, Odds 45:49, Picks, Zane: Chookagian, Connor: Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres — At 46:54, Odds 56:28, Picks, Zane: Torres, Connor: Camacho

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento — At 56:44, Odds 1:00:47, Picks, Both: Hadley

ESPN2 PRELIMS | 7:30pm/4:30pm ET&PT

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee — Picks, Both: Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick — Picks, Zane: Patrick, Connor: Johnson

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill — Picks, Both: Jandiroba

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario — Picks, Both: Taira

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski — Picks, Both: Maximov

