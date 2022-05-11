Invicta FC 47: Ducote vs Zappitella free live stream, results, and discussion

How about some midweek MMA?!

Invicta FC 47 comes to you tonight (May 11) from the usual spot at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas. In the main event, Emily Ducote defends her strawweight title against former atomweight champion Alesha Zappitella. You may recall Ducote won the belt last year with her epic head kick KO of Danielle Taylor.

The co-main event is all the way up at featherweight, where Courtney King takes on Chelsea Chandler. Other action on the card includes Lindsey VanZandt Jillian DeCoursey at atomweight, as well as the wonderfully named Brittney Cloudy against Serena DeJesus at bantamweight.

The best part about tonight’s card? It’s all free! You can catch all of the fights at Invicta FC 47 at the top of the page starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Here’s the full fight card below:

Emily Ducote vs. Alesha Zappitella - Invicta Strawweight title

Courtney King vs. Chelsea Chandler - Featherweight

Lindsey VanZandt vs. Jillian DeCoursey - Atomweight

Janaisa Morandin vs. Liana Pirosin - Flyweight

Serena DeJesus vs. Brittney Cloudy - Bantamweight

Fatima Kline vs. Sidney Trillo - Strawweight

Jennifer Chieng vs. Alyssa Linduska - Strawweight